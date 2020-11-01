Dora Perez Weddel and Edward P. Weddel, Sr. chose to acknowledge that their son Edward Perry Weddel, Jr. died by suicide after struggling with depression. In the "hopes of starting a dialogue to remove the stigma of mental illness." He leaves behind gifts from God; Andrés Miguel, Brooklyn Sloan, Camryn Pari, & Julian Christopher; brother & best friend Matthew James Weddel (Jennifer); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends. Edward (aka Bubba/Eddie/Tweety) was truly the jokester and self-proclaimed "fun guy." He was always the first to offer a good burn, lend a hand, volunteer to be your wingman or partner-in-crime, and be your big brother. He was a tower of strength with a ginormous heart and a truly genuine kindness. He loved hard. He will be missed immensely. Edward gave in death as he gave in life; he was an organ, eye, and tissue donor.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:30-8:00 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral services will begin Thursday at 3:00 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider donations or advocacy for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org\donate