EDWARD PERRY WEDDEL JR.
Dora Perez Weddel and Edward P. Weddel, Sr. chose to acknowledge that their son Edward Perry Weddel, Jr. died by suicide after struggling with depression. In the "hopes of starting a dialogue to remove the stigma of mental illness." He leaves behind gifts from God; Andrés Miguel, Brooklyn Sloan, Camryn Pari, & Julian Christopher; brother & best friend Matthew James Weddel (Jennifer); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends. Edward (aka Bubba/Eddie/Tweety) was truly the jokester and self-proclaimed "fun guy." He was always the first to offer a good burn, lend a hand, volunteer to be your wingman or partner-in-crime, and be your big brother. He was a tower of strength with a ginormous heart and a truly genuine kindness. He loved hard. He will be missed immensely. Edward gave in death as he gave in life; he was an organ, eye, and tissue donor.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:30-8:00 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral services will begin Thursday at 3:00 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider donations or advocacy for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org\donate




Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
NOV
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
