Edward R. Garza, Sr., 84, of San Antonio, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 14, 2020.

Edward was born on August 9, 1936 to parents Lonnie Garza and Amelia Chapa.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Frieda; brother: Tom Kates; children: Edward Jr., Yvonne (Liz), Cindy (Martin), Cathy, Steve (Margo); and grandson Justin Matthew, whom he raised like a son; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

Known by his friends and family as "Ed" or "Eddie", he attended Central Catholic High School for 2 years then graduated from St. Gerard's Catholic High School where he played basketball and helped lead the team to a State Title in '55. He went on to play at St. Mary's University on an athletic scholarship. His love for the game earned him a contract to play for the semi-pro Poza Rica Mexican National basketball team but was unable to play due to injury.

Eddie was President of the Garza Group, a consulting and development firm, with projects in South Texas, Laredo, the Valley and Mexico. He had a passion for talking to people and his fast wit and sense of humor were second only to his generous heart.

Eddie was the original "give the shirt off his back" man. He was a phone call away if you needed advice, a job reference or a good laugh. He helped more people personally and professionally than we'll ever know. Two mantras that defined him were: 1. It costs nothing to be nice to people and 2. Everything is politics. (It's not what you know, it's WHO you know!)

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the Methodist Hospital/Methodist TEXSAN and the VITAS Nurses & staff.

A special note of thanks to Dr. Robert Schnitzler, M.D., Dr. Raul Santoscoy, D.O., Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, M.D., Dr. Mark Casillas, M.D. and Dr. Farbod Malek, M.D. You were Edward's heroes and were instrumental in keeping him going all these years.

Now that his 84-year race has been run, we wish Eddie peace, rest and comfort on the next part of his journey. We are thankful for his contribution to our lives and will keep his legacy alive with all of the stories and memories he left behind.

A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, December 8th at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 7893 Grissom Road.

For those unable to attend the mass, it can be viewed on Facebook Livestream: Edward Raymond Garza, Sr. Memorial.

He will be laid to rest with a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Gerard's Catholic High School, 521 S. New Braunfels, 78203.