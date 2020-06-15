Edward Spence Cotrell, "Corky", age 74, August 1, 1945 June 11, 2020. Served in the US Navy in Viet Nam. Graduated with a BA from St Mary's University and Master's Degree from UTSA. Worked at KQXT radio as "Ed Spencer" and as Liability Claims Supervisor. 35 years sobriety in AA. He will be remembered for his sweetness, intelligence, humor, and kindness. And his bread and pies! He was preceded in death by his sister Jo Cotrell Williams, and his parents Natalie and Edward Cotrell. Survived by daughter Gretchen Cotrell Sherman (Brian), son Robert Michael Cotrell, brother Charles Cotrell (Abbie), sister Georgia Cotrell, sister Linda Cotrell Pike (Ken), three wonderful granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial comments through Corky Cotrell on Facebook.

