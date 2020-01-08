|
Edward (Eddie, Ed) T. Houser passed away on December 29, 2019 and upon the wings of angels flew into heaven to join his eternal God and be united with Beverly, wife of 59 years plus.
Eddie was born on September 19, 1929 to Edward Arthur Houser and Irene Francis (Perkins) Houser.
He was preceded in death by both parents, his loving wife, and one son. After attending and graduating from Brackenridge High School in 1947 he was starting into college when then, was happy and excited to be granted an appointment to the U. S. Naval Academy and Annapolis, Maryland, of which, before he could report, had to turn back due to illness of his mother. He and Beverly were married on June 30, 1949, and together lovingly spent the rest of their lives raising four great and wonderful children.
Eddie is survived by these children, sons, Lawrence E. Houser, Chris H. Houser (deceased) and wife Rebecca, Michael R. Houser, and daughter, Jamie B. Buckner. From these children came 11 wonderful grandchildren, Denise, Robin Tamera, Jennifer, Ty, Kyle, Chris, Jacquelyn, Catherine, Lacy, and Jacob. God then granted him 18 fantastic great grandchildren, Beau, Paige, Caleb, Colton, Siena, Harrison, Hudson, Hayden, Abigail, Chris II, Matthew, Hailey, Chelsea, Aven, Aiden, Olivia, Ryot, and Zach. After his wife's death and a period of reverence, Ed met and fell in love for only the second time in his life, thus leaving behind Lynelle Stigent, a beautiful lady, both in mind, spirit and body, with whom he spent many days and years traveling and enjoying the world together. Eddie's entire professional life of 43 years was spent with the J. P. Hart Lumber Company here in San Antonio, Texas.
During that period he served on many local boards, the ones of which he cherished the most were the Security National Bank Board and the Oak Hills Country Club Board of Governors. Ed was a devout Catholic and proud to be a Eucharist Minister at St. Luke's Catholic Church. After retiring in 1993, he joined the Blue Bird Auxiliary at the Methodist Hospital to which in the ensuing 28 years, he 21,500 hours of service to that organization. In 2004, Ed had the great honor of being elected and serving as its first male President. He truly cherished all of his friends of which there were many. He felt that his God had so abundantly blessed his life and family that he owed his remaining life on earth to serving his eternal God and Savior. To that, he did his very best. A Rosary and Mass will be held on Saturday, January 11th starting a 9:30 am with the Mass starting at 10:00 am at St. Luke's Catholic Church; 4603 Manitou Dr, San Antonio, TX.
The family will hold a private interment later. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the Humane Society of Bexar County or any .