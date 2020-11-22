63; passed on October 31, 2020, Born December 23, 1956, in New Orleans, LA, Edward grew up in Montgomery, AL. He graduated Foothill High School in Sacramento, CA, in 1974. The family then settled in Austin, where he met his wife. They lived in Houston before moving to San Antonio. Edward graduated with honors from Hallmark University (AAS, Electronics & Information Technology). Preceded in death by his wife, Andrea K. Black Dombrowski; mother, Tommy Gene Barnes Fullilove; father, Lt. Col. Edward Peter Dombrowski; stepfather, Brig. Gen. William C. Fullilove; sister, Gena Barnes Dombrowski Fullilove; stepbrother Jim Fullilove; and granddaughter Charity Siler. An avid sports fan, Edward loved attending Spurs games, and community cultural events like Fiesta and Texas Folklife Festival. He worked in the local cellphone/pager industry, with SA Public Library, and at USAA. He is survived by his son, Christopher Ryan Dombrowski, and his wife, Julie Siler; granddaughter Cyan Linehan; grandson Jeremy Dombrowski-Dominguez; daughter Lilac Grace Dombrowski; biological mother, Daisy Larue Watson, of LA; Bethany Henderson; stepbrothers Bob and Mike Fullilove; stepsisters Aimee Wendrock, and Susan Whitehead; numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICE:

1PM DECEMBER 5TH

St. Matthews UMC

2738 MacArthur View