1/1
EDWARD TOM DOMBROWSKI
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

63; passed on October 31, 2020, Born December 23, 1956, in New Orleans, LA, Edward grew up in Montgomery, AL. He graduated Foothill High School in Sacramento, CA, in 1974. The family then settled in Austin, where he met his wife. They lived in Houston before moving to San Antonio. Edward graduated with honors from Hallmark University (AAS, Electronics & Information Technology). Preceded in death by his wife, Andrea K. Black Dombrowski; mother, Tommy Gene Barnes Fullilove; father, Lt. Col. Edward Peter Dombrowski; stepfather, Brig. Gen. William C. Fullilove; sister, Gena Barnes Dombrowski Fullilove; stepbrother Jim Fullilove; and granddaughter Charity Siler. An avid sports fan, Edward loved attending Spurs games, and community cultural events like Fiesta and Texas Folklife Festival. He worked in the local cellphone/pager industry, with SA Public Library, and at USAA. He is survived by his son, Christopher Ryan Dombrowski, and his wife, Julie Siler; granddaughter Cyan Linehan; grandson Jeremy Dombrowski-Dominguez; daughter Lilac Grace Dombrowski; biological mother, Daisy Larue Watson, of LA; Bethany Henderson; stepbrothers Bob and Mike Fullilove; stepsisters Aimee Wendrock, and Susan Whitehead; numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICE:

1PM DECEMBER 5TH

St. Matthews UMC

2738 MacArthur View




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
01:00 PM
St. Matthews UMC
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved