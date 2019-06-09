|
|
November 26, 1950 - June 3, 2019
Edwardo M. Hernandez, beloved Son, Father and Brother, born November 26, 1950 passed away June 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp and also retired from DPT Laboratories.
He was preceded in death by, his parents Secundino and Paula Hernandez; sisters, Virginia and Mehmet Oscalon; Rachel Hernandez, Sylvia and Angelo Ange; brother, Sisto Hernandez.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth and Phillip Smith-Williams; brother, Jesse and Kyla Hernandez; sisters, Teresa and Daniel Garcia, Diana and David Garcia, Manuela Hernandez. Edwardo is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Edwardo was an avid sports fan. He loved the Spurs and was a diehard Cowboys fan. He enjoyed his days of retirement with his sister, Teresa, often going to lunch together, going to the movies and reminiscing about the days they shared when they were young and their experiences together as the years went by.
A chapel service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:15 a.m. with Military Honors. Services will be officiated by Rev. Jesse and Beverly Ortiz.
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019