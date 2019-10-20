|
Edwin E. Cochran got his wings on October 15, 2019.
Born in 1936 in Lanett, Alabama he was truly a southern gentleman. At a young age, he joined the United States Army and he served 28 years and retired as a Command Sargent Major.
While serving a tour in Germany, he met and fell in love with a german girl named Renate. They married and had four children. Upon her death 27 years later, Ed attended Southwest Texas State University. When he graduated he began teaching at Cole Middle School. He loved the kids and the challenges and he was a popular teacher.
After retirement, he moved to the Texas Gulf Coast because he was an avid fisherman. Three of his children followed him and he loved having them and his grandkids around. Despite having family around he was lonely and wanted to have a companion. He spent alot of time on the computer and Ed hooked up with Gloria, affectionally known as Connie, who he had met in elementary school.
They married in 2007 and they remained married until Ed's death. Connie loved Ed and took care of him through a COPD diagnosis and a lung cancer diagnosis. They were each other's strength and sunshine.
Ed is survived by his wife, Connie, his daughters Deborah and Mary, his sons Daniel and Dale, his grandchildren Renate, Joseph, Justin, Dallas, Zachary and Megan, his great grandchildren Joey, Damien, Trent, Luke and Reagan, his stepchildren and step great grand children and his brother Gerald.
Ed left behind a legacy of compassion, integrity, honesty and love.
He will always remain in our hearts and as his grandaughter Megan put it "Ich Liebe Dich" forever and always.
A graveside service will be held at Fort Sam Houston at 9:00 a.m. on October 24, 2019.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019