EDWIN HUTZLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EDWIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Hutzler went back to Heaven. Welcoming him there are his parents and wife, among many other loved ones. He now, with all of them, watches over his beloved children, grandchildren, and siblings. He was, and always will be, the best husband, father, grandfather, and teacher with whom God ever blessed this earth. If love could have saved him, he never would have died. But just as the earth became a better place the day he was born, Heaven is brighter now that he has returned. We love him. Our lives will never be the same, but our lives are gifts that God gave us that remain Blessed by his love. Until we meet again… A memorial will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
We love you.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved