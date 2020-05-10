Edwin Hutzler went back to Heaven. Welcoming him there are his parents and wife, among many other loved ones. He now, with all of them, watches over his beloved children, grandchildren, and siblings. He was, and always will be, the best husband, father, grandfather, and teacher with whom God ever blessed this earth. If love could have saved him, he never would have died. But just as the earth became a better place the day he was born, Heaven is brighter now that he has returned. We love him. Our lives will never be the same, but our lives are gifts that God gave us that remain Blessed by his love. Until we meet again… A memorial will be held at a later date.