Edwin Joseph "Jay" Keneson of San Antonio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a sudden, short illness on June 15, 2020. A private graveside service with full military honors will be held for the immediate family.

He was born April 17, 1935, was a direct decedent of William Menger founder of the Menger Hotel. After he graduated Central Catholic High School, he served with the Texas National Guard from 1957 - 1963. He graduated Robert B Green University of Texas School of Nursing, earned a degree as an RN and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corp., served active duty for 30 years on many key assignments, including Viet Nam and Saudi Arabia. He received many commendation medals, including the Bronze Star. He earned the rank of Lt. Col, worked with emergency and trauma care, and held several administrative positions. He was proud to serve his country.

After retiring from active duty in 1992, he was involved in many service clubs, assisted his wife Lorrie's real estate career, was a master scuba diver/instructor, loved RV traveling with his wife, made friends all over the country and loved going on trips to Mexico.

He is survived by his wife Lorrie of 59 years, 3 daughters Cyndi Richardson (Bill), Debbie Clark (Mike), Alena Brewer, 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, & 1 great-great grandchild.

Memorial Donations may be made to Bulverde Humane Society or any Animal Shelter of choice.