Funeral Caring USA Funeral Home, Inc.
6902 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78219
210-822-4445
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
4603 St. John's Way
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
4603 St. John's Way
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Edwin Joseph Zoller Obituary
May 26, 2019
Edwin Joseph Zoller passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 79. He was the loving husband of Carol Jean (Braden) for over 56yrs, the beloved father of Donna Warner (Jerry), Kay Hanson (Guy) and Janelle Hennessey (Michael) and "Papa" to 16 grandchildren and one great- grandchild.
All services at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 4603 St. John's Way, SA TX 78212.
Monday, June 3 Visitation 5:30pm with Rosary 7:30pm.

Tuesday, June 4 Mass 9:30am.

Arrangements provided by Funeral Caring USA.

See website obituary for more details www.funeralcaringusa.com
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2019
