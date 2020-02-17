Home

Seydler-Hill Funeral Home
906 St. Paul
Gonzales, TX 78629
(830) 672-3232
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Seydler-Hill Funeral Home
906 St. Paul
Gonzales, TX 78629
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Seydler-Hill Funeral Home
906 St. Paul
Gonzales, TX 78629
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Gonzales Memorial Park
Edwin Oscar Rossow


1920 - 2020
Edwin Oscar Rossow Obituary

Edwin Oscar Rossow, 99, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Edwin was born February 28, 1920 in Cost, Texas to Richard and Alma Wefer Rossow. He married Katherine Marie Wendel on April 23, 1943 in Westhoff, TX. He was a member of the MacArthur Park Lutheran Church and the Hermann Sons Lodge #305 in Kirby.

Edwin worked 48 years as a machinist for the Lone Star Brewery in San Antonio. He and Katherine traveled throughout the United States and Canada by car or tour buses.

Edwin took the time to teach his sons how to hunt and fish. To be certain, he and Katherine led them in their Christian faith by the manner in which they worshiped and by the example in which Edwin and Katherine lived and loved in their 76 years of marriage.

Edwin Rossow is survived by, Katherine Rossow, sons, Sid Rossow, Stan Rossow and his wife Joey, grandchildren, Susie and Jason Lewis, Melinda and Scott Culak, Todd and Corissa Rossow, Kurt and Katie Rossow, Stacey and Jake Roeschen and 6 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home with funeral services following at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ildiko Rigney officiating. Interment will follow in Gonzales Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the .

Friends may leave their condolences by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2020
