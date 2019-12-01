|
|
Efrain Abundio Gonzalez, Jr. passed away on November 23, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on July 3, 1954 in San Antonio, to Efrain Abundio Gonzalez, Sr. and Josefina Saenz Gonzalez. Mr. Gonzalez is survived by his parents; his daughter, Ashleigh Gonzalez; son, Efrain Nicholas Gonzalez; sisters, Elsa Gonzalez (Larry Taylor), Patricia Smith (Matthew); brother, Eduardo Gonzalez (Debbie); nieces, Erin Nieto (Arturo) and Megan Gonzalez.Efrain was a military veteran who proudly served in the United States Army. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant on August 25, 1978, and served his country with dignity and honor achieving his final rank of Major. Throughout his military career, he was awarded several medals including the Army Infantry Badge, Airborne Parachutist Badge and the Army Commendation Medal. After his military career, Efrain continued to serve his community as a Security Officer for Trinity University retiring after 19 years of dedicated service. He was a loyal employee who was devoted to the service of Trinity University.Efrain was the eldest of four children. He was a loving son, a protective brother and a devoted father to his children. Efrain had a magnetic personality who lived life to the fullest. He was a hard worker and a faithful friend to everyone he met. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed working with the local youth in the community by volunteering as an Assistant Scout Master for the San Antonio Chapter Troop No. 351.Efrain will be missed by his family and friends but he will be remembered for the kindness and dedication to service to his community and to his country. He will be missed by his family and friends but he will be remembered by all who had the honor of knowing him. Go with God and Rest in Peace.SERVICESVisitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00am at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, with Army Honors. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes
section.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 1, 2019