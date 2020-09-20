Virginia Eileen Page Carlson passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 65. Although Eileen spent the final 18 months of her life coping with the cancer that would eventually take her, she never lost the love, humor, and faith with which she faced each day.

Eileen was born on Jan. 14, 1955, to Weldon and Alice (Stagner) Page, in Austin, Texas. She married Stephen William Carlson, originally of Duncan, Oklahoma, on June 4, 1977, in Austin. Throughout much of her adult life in San Antonio, she worked as a preschool teacher and later as a cashier at H-E-B, where people would drive 20 minutes out of their way just to go through her checkout line and see her smile. She was a kind soul, a loving mother, an encouraging friend, and a soul mate for her husband. Eileen was always willing to help those who needed it. She has joined the great cloud of witnesses, and our sorrow is their joy.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Weldon and Alice Page. She is survived by her husband, Steve; son, Daniel Carlson and wife, Tracy (Manford), of Houston, Texas; daughter, Sarah Carlson, of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Nelson Page, of San Angelo, Texas; sister, Martha Davis and husband, Jim, of Austin, Texas; sister-in-law, Ruthie (Carlson) Jones, of Buda, Texas; multiple nieces and nephews and their children; and friends and family who will remain forever bettered from knowing her love. Her children owe their greatest selves to her, and they will spend their lives doing their best to show other people the love that their mother always showed them.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Texas Oncology Northeast and Guiding Light Hospice for the love and kindness they showed Eileen. They also want to thank their dear friends at Northside Church of Christ and MacArthur Park Church of Christ in San Antonio, and Devine Church of Christ in Devine, Texas, who lovingly prepared meals and offered prayers and comfort.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 22, 2020

11:00 A.M.

McDADE CEMETERY

McDade, Texas

Out of caution for the current situation, attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

