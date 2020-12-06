EILEEN L. REDDY, 86, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas with her loving husband, Charles, by her side.

She was born in Kings Park, New York to Jennie and Andrew Menzies on April 9, 1934. She married Charles Reddy on October 10, 1954 and soon thereafter began a 30-year span of traveling across Europe and the US as a partner in Charles' military career. Eileen had the innate ability to create a comfortable and loving home for her family regardless of where they were stationed. She and Charles ultimately settled in San Antonio in 1979.

Eileen lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was an active volunteer in many of the communities she lived in, enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Eileen is survived by her husband, Charles; her children, Linda of Ridgefield, CT, Steven of Dallas, TX, and David (Diane) of Chantilly, VA; a sister, Jean Hansen of Kings Park, NY; a cousin, Joan Doherty of New Suffolk, NY; a brother-in-law, Edward Reddy of Kings Park, NY; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to express gratitude to the staff at the Army Residence Center Nursing Care Department for their care and support over the last several months.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life may make a donation in her memory to the St. Pius X St. Vincent de Paul Society, 3303 Urban Crest Dr., San Antonio, TX 78209.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a funeral Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church and burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be held at a later date when it is safe for us to gather.