JUNE 12, 1941 - AUGUST 18, 2019
Eileen "Cookie" Mueller, was called home into the arms of her Lord and Savior on August 18, 2019, at the age of 78, surrounded by her loving family. Eileen was born in Norfolk, VA and was preceded in death by her parents Gaither and Betty Cooke and brother's Lawrence and Carl R. Cooke. She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years Roland Mueller, daughter Terry (Mueller) Battaglia and husband Joe of San Antonio, son Trey Mueller and wife Letty of New Braunfels, sister Shirley Crawford and husband Robert of Greenville, S.C, grandson Joseph Battaglia of Bremerton, WA and numerous nephews, nieces and dedicated "Mueller" cousins.
She retired from USAA after 26 years. Then, her work focused on countless, selfless volunteer hours and philanthropy efforts at her church, Billy Graham's Samaritan's Purse program, Thrivent Lutheran, Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation, delivering Meals on Wheels, making care bags that she handed out to the homeless. Eileen lived life as a model for us all, with courage, dignity, no fear and love. A faithful woman of God, she always had a passion and weakness for seeing that other people's needs were taken care of before her own. The influence of her life upon others is a flame that will burn brightly forever. She left so much good with every soul she touched on this earth.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Franklin Park Sonterra, Encompass and Compassus Hospice for the generous care they provided her. And to the extended Mueller family, many special friends and clergy, who went above and beyond providing Eileen, Roland and Terry their devotion, support and love. She loved you all very much.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 in Atonement Lutheran Church, 735 Cedarhurst Dr., San Antonio, TX where she was a member for over 50 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation in Eileen's name to Atonement Lutheran Church; or Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019