Kerrville Funeral Home
1221 Junction Hwy
Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 895-5111
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:30 PM
Cibolo Nature Center Auditorium
140 City Park Road
Boerne, TX
View Map
Eileen Mynes

Eileen Mynes Obituary
December 30, 2018
Eileen Mynes, age 60, of Boerne passed away December 30, 2018.
A recognition service will be held April 24, 2019, 3:30 pm at the Cibolo Nature Center Auditorium, 140 City Park Road, Boerne, Texas. Eileen is survived by daughters, Elizabeth and Emily Mynes; father, William Baumann; sisters, Bonnie Omang and Diane Roberts and numerous extended family members.
Eileen's life was dedicated to her family and her church. She enjoyed singing and belonged to the Fun with Music Adult Choir in Kerrville, Texas. Eileen also enjoyed the Rainbow Senior Center in Boerne.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
