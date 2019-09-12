|
|
January 11, 1925 - September 8, 2019
Ejinia Rincón Martinez was called home by the Lord on September 8, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born in Dilley, Texas, on January 11, 1925. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvino M. Martinez; son, Alexander Martinez; and daughter, Sophia Belovoskey. Ejinia is loved and will be missed by her children, Alfred R. Martinez (Victoria) and Sylvia Arteaga (Alfred); grand- children, Celeste and Bryan (Jennifer) Martinez, Nina Arteaga and Jason, Ryan (Jazmine) and Jessica Belovoskey; great- grandchildren, Joshua, Liliana and Ryan Rex; siblings, Raymond Rincón, Zulema Mancha, Isabel Díaz and Fidela Castillo; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 3 p.m.. Family & Friends will meet for a Graveside Service at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209, at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 12, 2019