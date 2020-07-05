1/1
Eladia Inéz. Hernández (Laya) López
1930 - 2020
Our beloved mother, who was also wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and sister, Eladia (Laya) Inéz Hernández López, left us on June 24, at the age of 90. We love you, Mom, and think of you in the company of God and the saints, and holding hands with Dad again, … forever. Laya's devoted husband of 65 years, Ignacio Lopez predeceased her. She is survived by her best friend and sister Dr. Maria Magdalena Hernandez, her brother, Aquiles Hernandez, her loving children; Jorge Lopez (Martha), Dr. Maria Lopez Howell (Mark), Dr. Rosa Lopez, Gerardo Lopez (Mary), Ignacio Lopez Jr., her grandchildren; Dr. Greg Lopez (Catherine), Elyse Lopez Turner (Matt Turner), Blake Howell (Meredith), Candace Howell (Matt Finn), Marisa Lopez, Adriana Lopez Reynolds (Zachary), James Lopez (Samantha), Jeffrey Lopez, Carissa Lopez (Michael Williams), David Lopez (Gretchan), Richie Garza, and Renata Garza and nine great-grandchildren. Our family remains grateful to Mrs. Eva Rivera for the loving care offered to our mother. A private ceremony will be held for the family. We ask friends who wish they could be present to view the Livestream of the services via the link on the online obituary at www.porterloring.com on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and the Interment following the service at 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements with




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 4, 2020
A beautiful woman and special Aunt. One that we looked up to, loved, and learned from.
Guerra/Bustamante/Koepp/Kirby/Gamez Family
Family
July 4, 2020
My sincere sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Eladia (Laya) Inez Hernandez Lopez. May you all feel comfort and peace knowing that Eladia is now safely with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Gail Churchwell
Family Friend
July 3, 2020
My deepest love and prayers for the family. She was loved by all. The sparkle in her eyes and beaming smile she would always give me will be forever remembered in my heart.
Teresa Soto
Friend
