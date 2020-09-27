1/1
ELAINE ANN BLOUSE
Our beloved sister and daughter Elaine Ann Blouse went to be with her Lord on August 20 of this year. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Ernest Blouse and mother, Genie Dodds Blouse. She is survived by brothers, Gary Blouse and Christopher Ryan; stepmother, Diane Blouse; and nephew, Cameron Blouse; plus a host of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A valiant survivor of cancer which started at the age of 13, she graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1985 and also received her Associates Degree in Child Development from San Antonio College. Elaine was an employee of HEB for over two decades at the Brookhollow/281 location. She always had a beautiful smile and loved being around family, coworkers, and friends. We will miss the childlike quality that she never lost along her journey through life.

MEMORIAL MASS

MONDAY,

SEPTEMBER 28, 2020

10:00 AM

CHURCH OF THE

BLESSED SACRAMENT

600 OBLATE DRIVE

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78216

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or your charity of choice. We also want to express our heartfelt thanks to Elaine's HEB family.

Published in Express-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
