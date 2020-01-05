|
Elaine was a smart, caring, kind, and generous lady, always willing to help others facing hardship without expecting any credit. She never spoke ill of anyone and always worked to make life better for others. The early death of her father left her mother with three young children to provide for. Help came from the Salvation Army which instilled a thankfulness that remained for the rest of her life and was the foundation for her commitment to the Salvation Army and helping those in need.
As a young adult, her work included ballet dancing, modeling and theatre in New York City and designing and making wedding dresses. Disillusioned with big city life, she returned to her hometown of Detroit, MI, and began a career with General Motors where she advanced to executive levels in technical development and administration. She transferred to San Antonio and worked for GM and Baker Hughes.
Throughout those years, her lifelong commitment to the Salvation Army continued as she volunteered at every level, from bell ringer, fund raiser, public relations, disaster relief, children and women programs, program development, counselor, and advisor to area commanders, and dear to her heart, the Angel Tree Program. This dedication and commitment culminated as a Life Member on the Salvation Army Advisory
Board, a tribute and honor she cherished.
Elaine's community service impacted many non-profit programs. She supported the Whitte Museum, Japanese Teas Garden, Parks Planning, Master Leadership Programs, Peacock Military Academy including Restorer and Curator of historic Peacock House.
Her selfless dedication to helping individuals in need and her ability to work cooperatively with others earned her numerous recognitions, among them the Bexar County Individual Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award for 2010.
In spite of life's hardships and long, painful illnesses, she endured. She was patient, loving, and enjoyed life. She made life better for others.
Interment will be Thursday,
January 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Fort Sam Cemetery.