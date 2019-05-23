|
March 6, 1928 - May 12, 2019
Mrs. Elaine Marie Sharp went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1928, Elaine Marie Murphy, in San Antonio, Texas on the 102nd anniversary of the Fall of the Alamo.
Raised in Alamo Heights, Elaine was educated by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and graduated in May of 1948 from UIW.
She joined Braniff Airlines which help to develop a love of travel and exploration. On April 15, 1950, James C. Sharp and Elaine M. Murphy were united in marriage at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Alamo Heights and honeymooned in South America. They raised three children Kathleen, Daniel and Thomas in and around the San Antonio area. Jim and Elaine were one of the first families to join the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and participated in many of the church's ministries. Her husband and son Daniel preceded her in death.
Elaine enjoyed tennis, golf and most outdoor activities. She was most relaxed walking the beaches of Port Aransas and enjoyed the people and hospitality of the coastal area. She enjoyed snorkeling the tropical waters of the Caribbean, Hawaii and the Comal River. Elaine was a member of the Wittie Camel Coup, exploring Nepal, Europe and Ireland. She supported and was involved with many religious and humane charitable organizations with a fondness for local museums, theater and music community. Her favorite times of year to celebrate were Christmas, Fiesta and St. Patrick's Day.
She is remembered for a good heart and feisty attitude with a love of birds and bluebonnets. She is survived by her daughter Kathy and son Tom as well as many family friends and relatives. We would like to thank the following for their care and invaluable support of mom: WellMed, Northeast Baptist Hospital, Regent Care at Oakwell Farms, San Antonio Hospice and Olinger Saenz Mortuary along with the spiritual support from the parishioners and ministries at Our Lady of Grace with special thanks to Fr. Guidon and the Castro's. In honoring mom's wishes, her body was donated to the UT Health Science Center in San Antonio, who's staff has been most appreciated.
There will be a Memorial Mass held in her honor at a later date.
An Irish blessing was one of her favorites:
May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Published in Express-News on May 23, 2019