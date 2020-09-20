1/1
ELAINE VOGES CRUTCHER
1942 - 2020
Elaine Voges Crutcher, age 77, passed away on September 9th, 2020.

She was born on September 18th, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas to Lawrence and Elsie Voges.

She graduated from Highlands High School in 1961, and then went on to graduate from The Baptist Health System School of Professional Nursing.

She was employed by the Baptist Hospital System her entire nursing career and served as operating room supervisor before her retirement.

On May 29th, 1965 she married Robert Crutcher. While raising her two children she enjoyed being a troop leader for the Girl Scouts, chaperoning church trips, cheering for their sports teams and many fun family vacations.

Her family involvement continued when she became "Mamaw", and she never missed a grandchild's sporting event or dance recital.

Elaine loved spending time with family, cheering on the San Antonio Spurs as a season ticket holder for over 25 years and using her time share on South Padre Island.

She is survived by her son, Byron Crutcher and wife Kimberly, daughter, Teri Sorenson; brothers Robert Voges and wife Marion, Donald Voges and wife Barbara and Michael Voges and wife Diana; Grandchildren, Brennan Crutcher and wife Jordyn, Dylan Crutcher, Kirsten Chubb and husband Ben, Tori Shiver and Megan Sorenson; many nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Robert Crutcher and both of her parents.

At this time there are no services planned. The family will host a celebration of life in the Spring of 2021.

Donations can be made in Elaine's memory to the San Antonio Zoo or the East Central Foundation.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
