AUGUST 19, 1948 - JUNE 11, 2019
Elba Rodriguez was called home to be with The Lord and her parents, Tomas and Josie Ramirez on June 12, 2019.
Elba is survived by her husband, Robert Larry Rodriguez, son Robert Thomas Rodriguez (wife Jennifer), daughter Trisha Gutierrez (husband Jesse), granddaughters Adriana Alicia Gutierrez, Jessica Marie Gutierrez, Madeline Rebecca Gutierrez, Victoria Elizabeth Gutierrez, and grandson Alejandro Jesus Gutierrez.
Born on August 19, 1948 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Elba is the oldest of her siblings and has always taken her role with the utmost responsibility and Care. To Elba, family was everything.
She married Robert in September 1969 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
She took that commitment of caring to the classroom. She graduated from St. Mary's University in 1972 and became an English teacher at ET Wrenn Jr High in the Edgewood School District.
In 1992, Elba, still committed to improving others through her role in Education, graduated from Texas A&I to earn her Master's degree.
She then was able to accomplish her next goal of becoming an administrator. Elba continued in the Education field until she retired as an administrator of the EISD Alternative High School in 2008.
This is when she was truly able to focus on her true loves, gardening, relaxing on the beach, and devoting time to her parents, children, and grandchildren. Although we all had different memories of her, the one constant was that you knew being with you was a choice and you felt loved.
Some of her favorite events were attending karate classes for her son, sporting events for her children and grandchildren, and attending dance recitals and plays. When she could not leave the house due to discomfort, the performances were brought to her. In efforts to lift her spirits, she continued to brave her condition in her final weeks to attend plays and performances because they brought her such joy.
Elba will be missed by all.
Her family will have a celebration of her life starting on Friday.
The rosary service will be offered at Mission Park North, Cherry Ridge at 7 pm. On Saturday her mass will be at St Dominic's Catholic Church at 8:30 am.
Published in Express-News on June 14, 2019