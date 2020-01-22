San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Eldridge Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eldridge Wiley "Biff" Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eldridge Wiley "Biff" Coleman Obituary

Eldridge "Biff" Wiley Coleman, of San Antonio, died Jan. 17, 2020, at the age of 64. Biff was born in San Antonio to Marie Crisp and Samuel ("Sam") Coleman on Oct. 5, 1955. He was a playful kid who loved sports, especially football. In 1974, he graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and attended Texas A&I University. In 1978, he married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne "Suzy" Hrncir. For 41 years, the two were inseparable and took great pleasure in traveling the country together. After school, Biff followed in his father's footsteps and began a 30-year career in auto sales. With his confidence and gregarious nature, Biff was a natural salesman. He was repeatedly recognized for his success, including as a 500 Club Member. Biff adored his two sons, Samuel ("Sam") and Matthew ("Matt"). An avid outdoorsman, he spent many hours hunting and fishing with them, his grandchildren and his late father. He loved to laugh and tell stories, and he will always be remembered for his warmth, kindness and positivity. He had a particular soft spot for his grandchildren -- picking them up from school, cooking for them and generally spoiling them rotten. Biff was an active member of Shearer Hills Baptist Church where he served as a youth Bible study teacher.

Biff is survived by his wife, Suzy; his sons, Matt and wife Bonita, and Sam and wife Kate; his mother, Marie; his sisters Carolyn Parell (Joe), Sharon Hrncir (Tim) and Karen Lux (Larry); his grandchildren, Isabella, Wiley, Kayla, Kameron, Kolton, Kyle and Khloe; and his brother-in-law Joe Trevino. He is preceded in death by his father, Sam, and his sister Linda.

In honor of Biff's life, a visitation will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary, Friday, Jan. 24 at 12:30 p.m.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY,

JANUARY 24, 2020

2:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Diabetes Association.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eldridge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now