Eleanor Cogburn passed away November 3, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas after several years of poor health. Eleanor was born to R.L. and Mary Holland in San Angelo, Texas, on July 2, 1935. She grew up in Farmersville, Texas and attended TSCW (now TWU) in Denton studying elementary education, music, and English. She married Air Force Captain Harry V. Cogburn, Jr. on September 11, 1960 at her parents' home in Hobbs, New Mexico. Eleanor and Harry lived in North Dakota where their son Robert was born, England, and Massachusetts before settling in San Antonio.

Mrs. Cogburn, a life-long Christian, loved serving her church for many years. She was a talented singer and pianist. She also loved animals and nature. One of the greatest joys of her life was teaching first graders to read at Helotes Elementary School.

Mrs. Cogburn is predeceased by her parents and her husband. Her survivors are her son, Robert V. Cogburn of Spring Branch, Texas, her sister, Stephanie Holland of Hobbs, New Mexico, and several cousins. Services were held in San Antonio, Texas.