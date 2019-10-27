Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Bertha Brehmer Raley White


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Bertha Brehmer Raley White Obituary

Eleanor Bertha Brehmer Raley White, age 91, of San Antonio passed away on October 24, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1928 in Boerne, Texas to Oscar and Amanda Brehmer.

She was a member of the MacArthur Park Church of Christ in San Antonio for many years. She was a member of the Eastern Star Alamo Heights Chapter and a Past Worthy Matron. She was also a member of the San Antonio ABWA for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Amanda Brehmer; her, husband Ray Warren Raley and husband, Gene White. She is survived by her sons, Thomas and Gary Raley and their wives, Valarie and Dee Raley and her grandchildren, Amanda Raley Billen, Audrey Raley Weedman, Elise Raley and Jacob Raley.

Visitation with the family will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Monday, October 28th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 and internment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Brother Everett Hysten will be officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be, Gary Raley, Tom Raley, Jacob Raley, Hunter Weedman, Tyler Billen and Gary Alexander.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now