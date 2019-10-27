|
|
Eleanor Bertha Brehmer Raley White, age 91, of San Antonio passed away on October 24, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1928 in Boerne, Texas to Oscar and Amanda Brehmer.
She was a member of the MacArthur Park Church of Christ in San Antonio for many years. She was a member of the Eastern Star Alamo Heights Chapter and a Past Worthy Matron. She was also a member of the San Antonio ABWA for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Amanda Brehmer; her, husband Ray Warren Raley and husband, Gene White. She is survived by her sons, Thomas and Gary Raley and their wives, Valarie and Dee Raley and her grandchildren, Amanda Raley Billen, Audrey Raley Weedman, Elise Raley and Jacob Raley.
Visitation with the family will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Monday, October 28th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 and internment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Brother Everett Hysten will be officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Gary Raley, Tom Raley, Jacob Raley, Hunter Weedman, Tyler Billen and Gary Alexander.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019