March 13, 1930 - June 4, 2019
Eleanor C. Ybarbo, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in San Antonio, Texas March 13, 1930 to Ignacio Carreon and Maria Ramirez. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Trinidad; brothers Ascension, Pedro, and George; husband, David Ybarbo; Eleanor is survived by her sons David, Robert and wife Irma, Louis and wife Bridget, and Jeffrey; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Carmen, Teresa, Mary, Isabel, Jesse, Ignacio, Daniel, and Joe; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
ROSARY
TUESDAY, JUNE 18, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
MASS
WEDNESDAY,
JUNE 19, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. HELENA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
14714 EDGEMONT ST., SAN ANTONIO, TX 78247
Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
