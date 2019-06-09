San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helena's Catholic Church
14714 Edgemont Street
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Ybarbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor C. Ybarbo


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor C. Ybarbo Obituary
March 13, 1930 - June 4, 2019
Eleanor C. Ybarbo, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in San Antonio, Texas March 13, 1930 to Ignacio Carreon and Maria Ramirez. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Trinidad; brothers Ascension, Pedro, and George; husband, David Ybarbo; Eleanor is survived by her sons David, Robert and wife Irma, Louis and wife Bridget, and Jeffrey; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Carmen, Teresa, Mary, Isabel, Jesse, Ignacio, Daniel, and Joe; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

ROSARY
TUESDAY, JUNE 18, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

MASS
WEDNESDAY,
JUNE 19, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. HELENA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
14714 EDGEMONT ST., SAN ANTONIO, TX 78247

Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now