October 16, 1923 - June 8, 2019
Eleanor Converse Craven went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2019. Born on October 16, 1923, in Oklahoma City, she was the eighth of ten children in a close, happy family. After they moved to West Point, Mississippi, she attended high school, and later graduated from Oklahoma A&M University, where she met her husband of 66 years, Julian Craven. Early in their marriage, Julian and Eleanor moved to San Antonio, Texas, where they raised their four children: Georgianna Henderson (Eric), Carol Sue Merkin (Randy), Gloria Craven, and Julian Craven, III.
After their children were grown, Eleanor loved working at Bible Study Fellowship International. As she decorated, cooked and served, she also ministered to and deeply touched all who worked with her.
Eleanor will always be remembered for her joyful spirit, grace, godliness, and commitment to Jesus Christ. She was a bright spot in the lives of all who met her. "Mimi" is survived by her 4 children, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and many more dearly loved family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church Chapel in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, August 16, at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AIM Hospice (Rockport, TX.)
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019