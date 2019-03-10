Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
Eleanor Lerro
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
8:00 AM
St. Peter Prince of Apostles Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Peter Prince of Apostles Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Peter Prince of Apostles Catholic Church
Eleanor Danysh (Ellie) Lerro


Eleanor Danysh (Ellie) Lerro Obituary
December 3, 1929 - March 1, 2019
Eleanor (Ellie) Danysh Lerro, 89 years old, passed away on March 1, 2019. Born to Mary and Benedict Danysh on December 3, 1929, Ellie graduated from Brackenridge HS in 1947. Ellie enrolled in Charity Hospital School of Nursing in New Orleans, graduating with honors as Registered Nurse in 1952. Ellie joined the USAF Nurse Corps for 3 years. After her military service, she earned a BA in Nursing at UT-Austin and later attained a master's degree in Public Health Nursing and Education. She became an instructor of Public Health Nursing at the UT School of Nursing in Galveston. While there, she met her beloved husband, Santino ("San") J. Lerro, M.D., Col. U.S. Army. Ellie is predeceased in death by her parents; beloved husband; sister, Rosemary; sister Helen; niece Amy; son-in-law John; step-granddaughter, Susan; and step-grandson Richard. Survivors are: sister, Elizabeth Russell (Kenneth); sister, Kathryn Goodrich (James); brother, Richard Danysh Sr.; brother, Ralph (Nikki); 9 nieces; 7 nephews; step-daughter, and 5 step -grandchildren. In addition, the family would like to give special thanks to Tiffany Sipe for her devotion, kindness and loving care of Ellie during her final years. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 8:30 AM at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019
