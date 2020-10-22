1/1
ELEANOR GREER DRAKE
1933 - 2020
On Sunday October 18, 2020 Eleanor Greer Drake peacefully passed on to be with Lord. Eleanor was the daughter of Thomas Greer and Nell Greer and was born on February 28, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas. The family moved to Dallas where she met and married Lee Allan Drake January 17, 1964. She graduated from Highland Park High School in 1950. She attended Ward Belmont in Nashville, TN then transferred to the University of Texas. While at U.T. she joined Pi Beta Phi sorority and stay involved all her life. During the summer of her senior year, she attended the University of Hawaii. She fell in love with the flowers, vegetation and became a horticulturist. Her first job was with the EF Hutton then she worked for Delta air lines and Alitalia airlines which enabled her to travel and learn new cultures. Preceded in Death were her parents, her sister Ann Kidd and her husband, Lee. A, Drake. Eleanor is survived by her Daughter Dana and son David. Her brother Thomas D. Greer and wife Liff Greer of Houston, Texas

Private graveside burial held at Mission Parks South Cemetery in San Antonio, TX, next to her parents. Celebration of her life will be announced when possible.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to:

www.ijm.org

www.wdcschool.org

www.thehumanimpact.org




Published in Express-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
