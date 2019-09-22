|
January 28, 1932 - September 16, 2019
Eleanor Hardy, age 87, passed on Sept. 16, 2019 at hospice surrounded by her family and loved ones in San Antonio. Eleanor was born January 28, 1932. The daughter of Alexander Rivera and Pura Olga Gossmann. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles Hardy, and her loving children, Elizabeth Williams, Charles A. Hardy, Christopher G. Hardy, Kathleen Abdulahad and spouse Elias Abdulahad, and her grand daughter, Samantha M. Montgomery and spouse Ben Montgomery. Charles and Eleanor were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church on April 7, 1953.
Eleanor enjoyed collecting cookbooks, dolls and thimbles. A favorite pastime was playing soduko and Mexican train with her family. Her favorite color was blue and she loved angels and chocolate. Above all else, she was about taking care of her family and her devoted husband.
There will be public visitation from 6 to 7 pm and the Rosary held at 7 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. The funeral will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 am at the same location. Interment to follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019