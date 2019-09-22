Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Hardy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Hardy Obituary
January 28, 1932 - September 16, 2019
Eleanor Hardy, age 87, passed on Sept. 16, 2019 at hospice surrounded by her family and loved ones in San Antonio. Eleanor was born January 28, 1932. The daughter of Alexander Rivera and Pura Olga Gossmann. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles Hardy, and her loving children, Elizabeth Williams, Charles A. Hardy, Christopher G. Hardy, Kathleen Abdulahad and spouse Elias Abdulahad, and her grand daughter, Samantha M. Montgomery and spouse Ben Montgomery. Charles and Eleanor were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church on April 7, 1953.

Eleanor enjoyed collecting cookbooks, dolls and thimbles. A favorite pastime was playing soduko and Mexican train with her family. Her favorite color was blue and she loved angels and chocolate. Above all else, she was about taking care of her family and her devoted husband.

There will be public visitation from 6 to 7 pm and the Rosary held at 7 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. The funeral will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 am at the same location. Interment to follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now