Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Eleanor Lea Cossairt


1937 - 2020
Eleanor Lea Cossairt passed away at a local hospital in San Antonio, Texas on February 15, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas, on November 27, 1937. She graduated from Brackenridge High School as Valedictorian in 1956. Eleanor went on to become a Texas educator and retired after 35 years. She is survived by her husband

Rodney O. Raney.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Service will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park South.

Interment to follow at San

Fernando Cemetery 3.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 18, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -