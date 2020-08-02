Nora walked into the arms of Jesus on 7-25-2020. She was greeted by her father Jesus Caballero, mother

Elizabeth Caballero, brothers Lewis Caballero and Jesse Caballero and her niece Carol Garza McCarthy. Nora was the youngest of five children and the favorite aunt to four nieces and eight

nephews. Until they meet again, Nora leaves behind two sisters, Olivia Garza and Mary Ricks. Nora graduated from

Incarnate Word High School and then went on to attend the University of Incarnate Word. At the age of 21, she started her career at City Public Service as the first female white-collar Hispanic employee and remained there for 46 years. Nora captured our hearts with her smile, and her candid sense of humor could

sometimes leave you

speechless. Family and friends describe Nora as loyal, loving, funny, energetic and always

available for them at a moment's notice. She will always be remembered as the life of the party with a heart the size of Texas. Helping others has always come natural to Nora, she spent countless hours

volunteering with VITA, a free program designed to help low income families file their taxes and during the holidays she would help the Catholic War Veterans put together and deliver Holiday meals for those less fortunate. Nora also spent many years as an active member of the SA Conservation society and of the SA Fiesta Commission.

Unfortunately, due to the Covid virus there will not be in person services. Family and friends can livestream the Rosary and Mass on August 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. through St. Mary

Magdalen Catholic Church Facebook page, or it can be viewed at a later time on St Mary Magdalen San Antonio YouTube. Private burial will be at San Fernando

Cemetery. Email your name and address to Nora7252020@gmail.com if you would like a tribute DVD to be mailed to you. A celebration of life for

family and friends will be at a later date, when it is safe to embrace each other the way Nora would have wanted. Nora tested positive for Covid-19 in early July. We send a Heartfelt "Thank You" to Dr Angelica Davila and Clint Kelly RN, with Heart of Texas Hospice for giving exceptional medical and

personal care.

We will forever be grateful to the owners and staff at The Cottages on Danny Kaye, who assisted, cared for and most of all loved Nora

unconditionally. Remembrances may be made in the form of a tribute gift in Nora's name to the

Alzheimer's Association.