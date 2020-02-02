|
Eleanor Mitchell Roberts, 79 of Fayetteville, AR passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Fayetteville. She was born October 6, 1940, in San Antonio, Texas, to Lt. Col. Eugene Mitchell and Natalie (Venable) Mitchell. Eleanor graduated from Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Texas, and attended college at the University of Tulsa and University of Oklahoma. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Eleanor had a varied career: a caterer, a stunning model, a floral designer, and super salesperson. She was leader of her closest high school friends, Ann, Gayle, Scharlie and Ellen. If there was fun or mischief, she found it and took them along for the ride! Eleanor loved sports, especially the San Antonio Spurs. She attended games when she could, and watched every time they were on television.
Eleanor never met a stranger. She loved people and went to great strides to make people feel welcomed and valued. She had a remarkable spirit. Eleanor would not sit idle, but rather focused on lifting others spirits. Eleanor took pride in remaining strong, independent and positive. Eleanor was "one of a kind" and she leaves us for Heaven with the legacy of how to love people well. She is survived by her two children, Mitch Roberts and Adrienne Scott, both of Fayetteville, AR, and four grandchildren, Stephen Kade Scott, Alexis Grace Scott, Mia Walker Roberts and Ava Jacksie Roberts all of Fayetteville, AR. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lt. Col. Eugene Mitchell and Natalie (Venable) Mitchell. A private memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Global Outfitters ATTN: GTS Fayetteville, AR
72701
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020