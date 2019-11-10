|
Eleanor Ruth DeVaughn, age 80 passed away November 4, 2019, in San Antonio, TX.
She was born 19 December 1938 to Horace and Sydney Crecy. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed. She was a longtime member of Live Oak First Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Bernard DeVaughn; daughters Pamela Carrington-DeVaughn, Sharon Belt, Anita DeVaughn, Linda Palmer, Jeanette DeVaughn; sons, Lenard and Aaron DeVaughn, and a host of grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Live Oak First Baptist Church.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Live Oak First Baptist Church, 11560 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak Texas 78233.
Interment will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019