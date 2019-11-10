Home

Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
(210) 658-7037
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Live Oak First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Live Oak First Baptist Church
Eleanor Ruth DeVaughn

Eleanor Ruth DeVaughn Obituary

Eleanor Ruth DeVaughn, age 80 passed away November 4, 2019, in San Antonio, TX.

She was born 19 December 1938 to Horace and Sydney Crecy. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed. She was a longtime member of Live Oak First Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Bernard DeVaughn; daughters Pamela Carrington-DeVaughn, Sharon Belt, Anita DeVaughn, Linda Palmer, Jeanette DeVaughn; sons, Lenard and Aaron DeVaughn, and a host of grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Live Oak First Baptist Church.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Live Oak First Baptist Church, 11560 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak Texas 78233.

Interment will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Please sign the guestbook at www.colonialuniversal.com

Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019
