Eleazar Hernandez Guevara, our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, affectionately known as "Pempo" and "Al", passed away on September 11, 2020 at the age of 92 in San Antonio, Texas. Al was born in Crystal City, Texas to Anita and Juan Guevara. He is preceded in death by his wife, Estella, son, Eleazar (Eli) Guevara Jr., granddaughter, Clarissa Lynn Naga, and brother, Frank Guevara.

Al is survived by his daughters Anna (Richard) Lopez and Aida (Robert) Herrera, grandchildren Anissa (Billy) Mahone, Melissa (Victor) Zuniga, Eric (Suzanne) Guevara, and Michael Herrera, three great-grandchildren, Ava Herrera, Elijah Herrera, and Ethan Herrera, and half-sister, Mary Esparza Guevara.

Al grew up in Crystal City, Texas. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946 to 1949. After his military service he married Estella, and they moved to San Antonio. Al worked at Kelly Air Force base for 35 years where he received numerous work-place commendations.

Al was actively involved in the community. For many years he coached baseball for the Pan American Little League and Baptist Children's Home. He enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the Houston Astros, San Antonio Spurs, and Baylor Bears. He assisted Anna and Anissa when delivering meals for Meals on Wheels San Antonio. He was a member of the Westlawn United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Men's group.

Al was known for his great sense of humor and was dearly loved by his family, friends, and neighbors. Adored by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his love for them knew no bounds. He will be greatly missed but we will cherish our memories of him always.

The family would like to thank VITAS hospice staff Dr. Larry Davis, social worker Kelly Kelch, Pastor Michelle Vetters, and nurse Cynthia Celaya for providing excellent and compassionate care. We were so blessed to have them as a constant support system.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westlawn United Methodist Church, 122 San Manuel Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78237.

Visitation: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 9:30am-11:30am at Castle Ridge Mortuary located at 8008 W. Military Drive.

Private interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

