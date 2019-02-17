|
|
February 20, 1926 - February 9, 2019
On Saturday, February 9, 2019, at age 92, our loving mother completed her life on earth peacefully and surrounded by her children. We can only imagine the wonder and joy in her beautiful eyes as she entered Gods presence, in her best form, welcomed and applauded by all who loved her.
Elena Diaz Guerrero was born in Laredo, Texas on February 20, 1926 and was an only child. Elena is preceded in death by her parents Esteban Diaz and Concepcion Lorenzi, a loving husband of 75 years, Enrique Guerrero, daughter Graciela and two sons-in-law, Jack Busekrus and Roger Anthony Flores. She leaves behind 5 children Haidy Busekrus, Evangelina Flores and David Reta, Sylvia DeHoyos and David De Hoyos, Enrique Guerrero, Jr. and wife Carmella and Zandra MCool and husband Rich; 10 grandchildren, Luis-John Busekrus and wife Shelby, Marcus Busekrus and wife Michelle, Roger O. Flores and wife Kelly, Mariela F. Lopez and husband Orlando, David DeHoyos and wife Melinda, Haidi DeHoyos, Christopher DeHoyos, Enrique Guerrero, III and wife Samantha, Diego Garcia, and Abrianna Guerrero; 9 great-grand- children Roger, Marcos, Alessandra and Isabel Flores; Anthony, Maximiliano, Alejandro and Paloma Lopez; Juda Enrique Busekrus.
As a very young child, Elena with her parents lived through the trials of the Great Depression in the 30s. And later as a teenager and young adult braved the challenges of WWII. It was during this time that she met and married the love of her life, Enrique, whom she lovingly called "Viejo". Enrique and Elena moved to San Antonio in 1949 and made it their permanent home where they completed and raised their family. Education was a paramount word in Elena's vocabulary and with Enrique insured that all their children received a Catholic school education.
During the early years Elena worked in retail. She later became a teacher's assistant and retired from HK Williams elementary school. However, the profession she relished most was that of wife, mother and daughter. She loved to sew (and created many outfits, prom and wedding dresses, uniforms and costumes for her children). She proudly participated with her husband in the VFW and Purple Heart Organizations. And, she loved to dance and frequently she and Enrique would country dance and schottische at the Farmers Daughter.
Remarkably, Elena never missed a special event when it came to her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was always up for the moment and brought all her family much joy by her presence.
Elena served as the family beacon keeping the family core strong and connected and began and ended each day with an "I love you, Viejo" to our dad. Her resolve, love and Faith in God were her strongest armor, and her favorite phrase "Everything happens for a reason", her greatest peace."
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6PM-8PM with a rosary at 7PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge. Mass of the Resurrection will be on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1PM at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou Dr. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery shelter #3.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans or to a .
You may sign the
online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019