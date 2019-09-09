|
December 14, 1935 - September 6, 2019
Elena M. Casillas, age 83, entered into eternal rest with our Lord on September 6, 2019. She was born December 14, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas to her parents Marcos and Estanislada Martinez. She married her love, John V. Casillas, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her
son; Ernest Casillas, brothers; Marcos, Juan and Mike, and sisters; Maria, Amelia and Genoveva Martinez.
Elena is survived by her son; Henry Rodriguez, daughters; Deborah J. Pena, Carmen Denise Rodriguez and Elenita C. Moreno and husband Francisco and her sister; Sara Puente; plus 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4 pm until 9 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7 pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 family and friends will gather at 9:00 am for a 10:00 am Mass at Divine Providence Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 9, 2019