Elena Martinez Urrabas, born in San Antonio, Texas on August 14, 1944 and went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2019 at the age of 75.
She was preceded in death by her Husband: Rudy Urrabas Sr; Parents: Felix and Margarita Martinez and 3 Brothers. She is survived by her Daughter: Elizabeth Rodriguez (Rene); Son: Rudy Urrabas Jr; Grandchildren: Tommy Zamarripa (Lindsay), Jonathan Zamarripa, Novalee Rodriguez, Jenny Olivares (Jose), Ashley Reyna (Tony), Jackie Urrabas (Jaime), Rudy Medina Urrabas III, Genesis Escamilla; 9 Great-grandchildren, and Sister: Lidia Martinez(Daughter Margaret Lopez). Visitation will begin on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 4:00pm at Delgado Funeral Home (2200 W. Martin St, San Antonio, Texas 78207) with a Rosary recited at 7:00pm.
Funeral Mass will begin on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (1321 El Paso St, San Antonio, Texas 78207).
Service will conclude after Mass.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2019