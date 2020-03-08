Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
Elena Patlan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Angelus Funeral Home
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Angelus Funeral Home
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul’s Catholic Church

Elena P. Patlan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elena P. Patlan Obituary

With her loving family by her side, Elena P. Patlan, age 79, of San Antonio, TX, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2020. Elena was born on August 18, 1940 to Guadalupe and Bernadina Perez in Carrizo Springs, TX. Elena had a spark plug of a personality and loved spending time with her 3 grandchildren. She had a beautiful spirit and will be sorely missed.

Elena was preceded in death by her husband of 44 memorable years, Juan Jose Patlan; brother, Domingo Perez (Elia); sisters, Theodora Ochoa (Luis), Guadalupe Ruiz, and Evangelina Zamora (Alberto). She is survived by sons Dagoberto Patlan (Rosalinda) and Javier Patlan (Raquel); grandchildren, Patrick, Briana and Maiya Patlan; sisters, Maria Garcia (Ramon) and Esperanza Perez (Jose); numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 11 at 5:00 P.M. at the Angelus Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be offered Thursday, March 12 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the Patlan family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -