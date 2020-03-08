|
With her loving family by her side, Elena P. Patlan, age 79, of San Antonio, TX, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2020. Elena was born on August 18, 1940 to Guadalupe and Bernadina Perez in Carrizo Springs, TX. Elena had a spark plug of a personality and loved spending time with her 3 grandchildren. She had a beautiful spirit and will be sorely missed.
Elena was preceded in death by her husband of 44 memorable years, Juan Jose Patlan; brother, Domingo Perez (Elia); sisters, Theodora Ochoa (Luis), Guadalupe Ruiz, and Evangelina Zamora (Alberto). She is survived by sons Dagoberto Patlan (Rosalinda) and Javier Patlan (Raquel); grandchildren, Patrick, Briana and Maiya Patlan; sisters, Maria Garcia (Ramon) and Esperanza Perez (Jose); numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 11 at 5:00 P.M. at the Angelus Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be offered Thursday, March 12 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Patlan family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020