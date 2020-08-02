Elena White went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020 at the age of 89 to be reunited with her loved ones who preceded her in death. She was surrounded by the warmth and love of her family.

She was born on April 17, 1931 in Martindale, Texas to Jesus and Camilia Garza. Elena married the love of her life, Belvin Roy White, on July 10, 1972, who preceded her in death. Elena's most valuable possessions were the beautiful memories she created with her husband and their family. Elena loved to fish, hunt and cook. Elena owned her own upholstery shop that she personally operated from her garage. She loved to restore beautiful furniture as she listened to loud Spanish music.

The most precious to Elena was her strong faith in God and the Virgin Mary. Elena will be missed tremendously by her entire family. Elena is survived by her daughters: Esperanza, Rosemary, Sylvia and Lourdes and her sons: Juan Jose, Jose Juan, Ignacio, Daniel and Oscar. Elena had 19 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Elena will be buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, with her husband Belvin, on August 5, 2020.