1/1
ELENA WHITE
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELENA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elena White went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020 at the age of 89 to be reunited with her loved ones who preceded her in death. She was surrounded by the warmth and love of her family.

She was born on April 17, 1931 in Martindale, Texas to Jesus and Camilia Garza. Elena married the love of her life, Belvin Roy White, on July 10, 1972, who preceded her in death. Elena's most valuable possessions were the beautiful memories she created with her husband and their family. Elena loved to fish, hunt and cook. Elena owned her own upholstery shop that she personally operated from her garage. She loved to restore beautiful furniture as she listened to loud Spanish music.

The most precious to Elena was her strong faith in God and the Virgin Mary. Elena will be missed tremendously by her entire family. Elena is survived by her daughters: Esperanza, Rosemary, Sylvia and Lourdes and her sons: Juan Jose, Jose Juan, Ignacio, Daniel and Oscar. Elena had 19 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Elena will be buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, with her husband Belvin, on August 5, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Mission Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved