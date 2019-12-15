Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Blanco Cemetery
Blanco, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elenora Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elenora Preiss Olfers Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elenora Preiss Olfers Brooks Obituary

Elenora Preiss Olfers Brooks of San Antonio peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus. She was preceded in death by husbands, Eugene Olfers and Elmer Brooks. Mrs. Brooks is survived by her children, Betty Dunkin, Gloria Rollins (Phil), Homer Brooks (Paula) and Sue Bowling (Jim); 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. Special thanks to Hospice Nurse, Theresa Panozzo and Aide, Oralia Fierro.

SERVICES

Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service begins at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:30 P.M. at the Blanco Cemetery, Blanco, TX. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elenora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -