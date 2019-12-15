|
Elenora Preiss Olfers Brooks of San Antonio peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus. She was preceded in death by husbands, Eugene Olfers and Elmer Brooks. Mrs. Brooks is survived by her children, Betty Dunkin, Gloria Rollins (Phil), Homer Brooks (Paula) and Sue Bowling (Jim); 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. Special thanks to Hospice Nurse, Theresa Panozzo and Aide, Oralia Fierro.
SERVICES
Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service begins at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:30 P.M. at the Blanco Cemetery, Blanco, TX. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019