Eli Clifford McCann, Jr. passed peacefully from this earth on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Clifford was fondly known to family and friends as "Jr.", "Kippy" and "Grandpa". He was born March 30, 1928 to Eli Clifford McCann and Myrle Waters McCann and lived in Luling, Texas during his young years. He and Betty Vetters McCann married on July 15, 1950 and enjoyed 68 years together. Clifford, was a cable splicer and PBX Repairman for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and AT&T from 1948 until 1984 and was a proud member of Telephone Pioneers of America. He was a member of the Tri-City Flyers; in 65 years rarely missed a fly-in. He was a skilled aircraft builder who bought, sold and traded acquiring a collection of RC aircraft of which he was very proud. He also enjoyed his roles in the Wood Valley Volunteer Fire Department following retirement.
Clifford is survived by his children Sharon and Curtis Martin, Ronald and June McCann and Sandy and John Martin, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 10, 2020