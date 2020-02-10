Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eli McCann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eli Clifford McCann Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eli Clifford McCann Jr. Obituary

Eli Clifford McCann, Jr. passed peacefully from this earth on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Clifford was fondly known to family and friends as "Jr.", "Kippy" and "Grandpa". He was born March 30, 1928 to Eli Clifford McCann and Myrle Waters McCann and lived in Luling, Texas during his young years. He and Betty Vetters McCann married on July 15, 1950 and enjoyed 68 years together. Clifford, was a cable splicer and PBX Repairman for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and AT&T from 1948 until 1984 and was a proud member of Telephone Pioneers of America. He was a member of the Tri-City Flyers; in 65 years rarely missed a fly-in. He was a skilled aircraft builder who bought, sold and traded acquiring a collection of RC aircraft of which he was very proud. He also enjoyed his roles in the Wood Valley Volunteer Fire Department following retirement.

Clifford is survived by his children Sharon and Curtis Martin, Ronald and June McCann and Sandy and John Martin, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eli's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -