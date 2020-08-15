1/1
ELIDA A. GARCIA
Our lord called on Elida Arredondo Garcia on August 9, 2020. Elida was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Elida was born on January 27, 1943 in Eastland, Texas to Secundino Mata Arredondo and Margarita Hernandez Arredondo. They are very proud of their children Robert, Nancy and Melinda who have established careers in their fields. She is survived by son - Robert Garcia, Jr. and friend Fred Losoya., daughters: Nancy (Frank Rybczyk), Melinda (Octavia Harris); one grandson – Ian Escamilla; three sisters: Dolores Galvan, Frances Rodriguez (Raul Rodriguez), and Iris Arredondo; two brothers: Jose R. Arredondo (Lydia Arredondo) and Arturo Arredondo (Rachel Mendez). She is preceded in passing by brother, Julian Arredondo. Elida attended Our Lady of the Lake University and received her B.S. degree in 1985 while working as a Respiratory Therapist and taking care of her husband and children. She retired as a Second Grade Bilingual Teacher at Hutchins Elementary School for 25 years.

God's gift to Elida was having a huge heart to her fury babies and anyone who needed help. She was a woman of faith and a parishioner at St. Leonard's Catholic Church and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Viewing will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 PM with the Rosary to be recited at 6:30 at Mission Funeral Chapels South




Published in Express-News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
