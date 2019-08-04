|
January 13, 1924 - July 29, 2019
Elida Carlin went to be with our heavenly Father July 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 95. She was born in New Braunfels, Texas to Roman G. and Elena Martinez on January 13, 1924. She is preceded in passing by her parents; sisters, Juana Navaira, Delfina Cortez, Emma Martinez, Lee Martinez; brother Henry Martinez, son, LeRoy Alcozar; grandson, Eric C. Martinez. Elida is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Tomas T. Carlin; brothers; Adolfo Martinez; daughters, Linda Carlin (Henry Cantu), Adelina Baiza; sons, Thomas Carlin Jr (Song Ae), Domingo Carlin (Diana), Victor Carlin (Mike); grandchildren, Yvonne Le Noue, Thomas Carlin III, Andrea Rose Vega, Brandon Domingo Carlin, Philip C. Martinez, Sylvia Spangler, Victor Baiza II, Paul Anthony Baiza-Vigil; multiple great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Elida was a loving wife and mother who dedicated her entire life to her family. Prior to being a homemaker she worked to help support her family during the war effort, as many woman did back then.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park South, Prayer service recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019