Elida Irma Ramirez was a blessing from God on November 17, 1940 and returned to God's hands on January 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Soledad Ramirez, and brother Antonio Montalvo.
She is survived by daughters: Norma Guajardo, Patricia Guajardo, Belinda Rodriguez, Geraldine Carrillo, along with her granddaughter Nina Jade Ruggles whom she loved as a daughter. Blessed by ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and siblings: Jesse, Joe, Robert, Raul, Irene, Vangie, and Albert.
She graduated from Sidney Lanier High School and was a member of the Blue Jackets. She had recently returned to her hometown and was an active member of the fabulous 50's Alumni and enjoyed attending class reunions. She had a love for music, dancing, cooking, and the Goodwill, but her family was the most important part of her life.
As she begins her new journey, we are left with fond memories of our mother, big sister, grandmother and friend. We will miss you dearly and never forget the lessons learned. Until we meet again, Rest in Paradise.
Service: Sunset Northwest Funeral Home Friday January 17, 2020 at 6pm
Published in Express-News on Jan. 17, 2020