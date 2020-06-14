ELIDA SILVA

Elida A. Silva, 85y.o, was called by our Lord to be with him at 8:06pm on June 8, 2020.

She peacefully passed in her sleep while in hospice care with family by her side. She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1952. Elida always put her family first. Her younger years were dedicated to time with her children and family camping, playing baseball, volleyball, and football. She enjoyed dancing, bingo, traveling, and bowling. When she had spare time, she enjoyed arts & crafts, crocheting, and gardening (boy did she love her plants and fruit trees she smuggled from California). She spent a lot of her spare time enjoying her fellowship at Hermann Sons where she was a member and provided her expertise in accounting. She achieved the position of GS13 in civil service and retired from Kelly AFB after 35 years.

Elida is preceded in death by her father and mother, Severo Alcorta & Santiaga Ovalle Alcorta, sisters Victoria Aguilar, Ruth Reid, Adelina Rosser, brother Severo Alcorta Ex-husband Frank Silva and grandson, Eric Mendez.

She is survived by sisters Gloria Ramirez, Emma Moya and brother Richard Alcorta, children Johnny (Mary Helen) Silva, Blandina (William) Mendez, Ralph & (Olga) Silva, grand children David (Jennifer) Mendez, John Rene, Gabby (Tony) Canales, Ralph Michael, and Chris, and great grandchildren Sidney, Marissa, and Nicholas Mendez.