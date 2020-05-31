Elida Silva Donato, age 88, was called home to our Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in San Antonio, Texas on December 18, 1931, to Pedro and Juanita Silva, she was known for her handmade Easter cascarones and confetti, passion for sewing, and unconditional love. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband (Ramon Donato); daughter (Lucia Aranda); son (Jesse Silva Donato); granddaughter and grandson (Rebecca Aranda Guerrero and Raul Guerrero); sisters (Felicitas Leyva, Maria Magdalena Gonzales); brothers (Juan Silva, Arturo Silva). Elida is survived by her sons: Raymond, Richard, David (Maria), Armando, and Rene Donato (Henry); her daughter: Grace Robledo (Miguel); 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Rosaura Silva, Henrieta Felan, Esperanza Muniz, Olivia Morales (Ray); brother: Marcelino Silva (Patricia); brother-in-law: Julian Donato (Naomi); and numerous, loving nieces and nephews. Visitation services are Wednesday, June 3 (12:00-4:00 PM) and Thursday, June 4 (12:00-3:00 PM) at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. The funeral procession departs at 9:30 AM on Friday, June 5 for Mass, and will then pass by Elida's house before being interred with her son, Jesse, at San Fernando Cemetery III.