Elisa "Celeste" Cavazos Mullen, 80, passed away on August 10, 2020 at home in San Antonio after having been diagnosed with stage four Pancreatic Cancer on July 11th. She spent her final days under the care of Guiding Light Hospice, along with her husband and son.

Celeste was born and raised in Brownsville, Texas, the daughter of Raul and Elisa "Bebe" Zepeda Cavazos. She is survived by two of her three siblings, Raul A. Cavazos, Jr. of Edinburg, Texas and Mary Lou Freiheit of Canyon Lake, Texas. Her youngest sister, Vera Ticer, died from a ruptured aneurysm on the very day that she retired from her teaching career in 2000. Celeste was married for forty-two years to Patrick Anthony Mullen, a fellow teacher who was raised in Pennsylvania. They have one son, Michael Anthony, who works in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles.

Along with her two sisters, Celeste graduated from the University of The Incarnate Word and embarked on a long and impactful career in public education. After teaching for ten years in the Rio Grande Valley, she earned her Master's Degree in Speech-Language Pathology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1972. She then worked in the High Pointe School District in North Carolina, while pursuing a fellowship at Duke University, and before returning to her beloved Texas, where she embarked on a long career in Speech-Language Pathology, mainly with San Antonio's North East Independent School District.

Being fluent in English and Spanish, Celeste was able to be effective as a teacher and therapist to a wide array of people of various ages and cultures. She became particularly knowledgeable of the Autism Spectrum and was a fierce advocate for Autism Awareness.

She never fully retired, working in her beloved profession right up until the time of her cancer diagnosis in July.

Celeste was profoundly generous and passionate in her life-long quest to help people in need, and actively campaigned for her Democratic Party's candidates by phone-banking and block-walking right up until the end of her life.

Celeste loved dogs and published three children's books featuring her dogs Lulu and Wally.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Huebner Road in Stone Oak will host her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 26th at 10 am. She will be interned at the Fort Sam Houston Cemetery on Friday, August 28th. The family welcomes all who wish to attend a socially-distanced Open House at their home located at 1403 Grey Flint Cove San Antonio, Texas 78258 in the Greystone neighborhood following the Mass. The Mass will be live-streamed.

