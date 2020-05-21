Elisa H. Bustamante was called home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020, at the age of 75. She was born in San Antonio, TX on September 14, 1944, to the late Richard Sr. and Petra Hernandez. She will be remembered for her homemade Menudo, buñuelos, her sweet personality, the love she had for all of her family, and her passion for serving our Heavenly Father. She served three terms as President of the Guadalupana Society, four terms as Secretary of Federation of Guadalupanas of Texas, four years as Secretary of Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women of San Antonio, and two years as First Vice President of Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women of San Antonio. She served as a member of the Altar society and as a CCD teacher for many years. Lastly, she served as Director of Pastorcitos of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church for 25 years. Elisa is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Eleno Bustamante Sr.; her children, Brenda (Juan), Eleno Jr., Carlos (Bonnie) and Daughter-in-Law, Cyndi Martinez; her brothers, Henry, Alex, and Larry; her sisters, Gloria, Josie, Helen, Armandina and Dora; her grandchildren, Agustín, Gustavo, Madison, Emily, Liam, Angel, Andres, Valri, Michael, Marcus, and Eleno III; and her great-grandchild, Aran. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Hernandez Jr.A Rosary will be held on May 25, 2020, at 7 pm at Ortiz Funeral Home, 3114 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228. Mass will be held on May 26, 2020, 12:30pm at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 1710 Clower, San Antonio, TX 78201. She will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.



